SEOUL Nov 18 Seoul shares opened 2 percent lower on Friday after falls on Wall Street as rising Europe debt contagion fears rattled investors, prompting them to seek safer assets.

Falls were led by key large cap technology and banking issues, with Samsung Electronics down 1.5 percent and KB Financial Group down 2.2 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.9 percent at 1,841.03 points as of 0003 GMT.

(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)