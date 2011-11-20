SEOUL Nov 20 STX Heavy Industries Co Ltd,
an unlisted unit of South Korea's STX Group, said on
Sunday it has obtained a $2 billion deal to construct and
operate a large-scale industrial complex in Saudi Arabia.
The complex comprises iron ore production and power
generation plants, it said.
Under the deal signed on Saturday in Riyadh, the Korean
party will be responsible for the planning, engineering,
procurement, construction, operation and management of the
plants to be built in the Wadi Sawawin district of Saudi
Arabia's northwestern city of Tabuk, STX said in a statement.
The Saudi project also involves pelletising and desalination
plants that are required to complete the proposed industrial
complex, according to STX.
STX said it will produce 5 million tonnes of iron ore
annually from the Wadi Sawawin mine owned by National Mining Co,
a venture firm that Saudi Arabia's Al Sharif Group and
U.K.-based mine developer London Mining Plc established.
The iron ore mine is estimated to have more than 125 million
tonnes of commercial reserves, STX added.
An STX spokesman declined to give further details about the
project, including capabilities of the other plants.
(Reporting by Sung-Won Shim; Editing by Paul Tait)