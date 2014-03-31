SEOUL, March 31 South Korea on Monday kicked off
the process to buy four in-flight refuelling tanker aircraft, in
a deal seen to be worth around 1.4 trillion won ($1.31 billion),
with planemakers Boeing and Airbus expected to
compete, sources said.
The purchase is part of South Korea's attempts to bolster
its air defence in the face of rising tension in Northeast Asia
over the maritime interests of neighbours such as Japan and
China, as well as against an unpredictable North Korea.
The purchase will be made through a competitive bid process
and bids will be accepted by June 30, arms purchase agency the
Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said in a
statement.
Boeing Co is expected to bid with a model that is based on a
Boeing 767-level aircraft such as the KC-46 Pegasus, while
Airbus Group NV is expected to enter its A330 multi-role tanker
transport, two industry sources told Reuters.
Other firms could also decide to compete with commercial
aircraft overhauled as tankers, the sources said.
DAPA will hold a closed briefing on April 8 to explain its
requirement to interested companies. South Korea seeks to close
a deal by the end of this year, a source with direct knowledge
of its requirements said.
South Korea expects the purchase will boost its fighter
jets' airborne operation time by more than an hour, the source
added.
All the sources declined to be identified, citing the
confidentiality of the procurement process.
($1=1,069.30 Korean won)
