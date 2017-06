GENEVA, April 13 U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon slammed North Korea's long-range rocket test on Friday as deplorable, saying it was in direct violation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1874 and threatened regional stability.

"Despite its failure, the launch of a so-called 'application satellite' by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on 13 April 2012 is deplorable as it defies the firm and unanimous stance of the international community," Ban said in a statement.