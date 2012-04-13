GENEVA, April 13 U.N. Secretary General Ban
Ki-moon said North Korea's long-range rocket test on Friday was
deplorable, in direct violation of U.N. Security Council
Resolution 1874, and threatened regional stability.
"Despite its failure, the launch of a so-called application
satellite by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on
13 April 2012 is deplorable as it defies the firm and unanimous
stance of the international community," Ban said in a statement
read out by a U.N. spokeswoman in Geneva.
North Korea admitted its much hyped long-range rocket failed
to deliver a satellite into orbit on Friday while U.S. and South
Korean officials said it crashed into the sea a few minutes
after launch.
The U.N. Security Council was to meet on Friday to discuss a
possible condemnation of the launch, but opposition from
veto-wielding permanent members China and Russia means new
sanctions are highly unlikely.
The statement said Ban urged North Korea not to undertake
any further provocative actions that would heighten tension in
the region.
"The Secretary-General renews his call on the DPRK
authorities to work towards building confidence with
neighbouring countries and improving the life of its people.
"As the Secretary-General of the United Nations, he
reaffirms his commitment to working for peace and stability on
the Korean peninsula and helping the people of the DPRK, in
particular, by addressing the serious food and nutrition needs
of the most vulnerable."