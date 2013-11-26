By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON Nov 25 The United States Defense
Department has approved a deal under which the U.S. unit of
Britain's BAE Systems Plc would upgrade 134 older F-16
fighter jets for South Korea, the Defense Security Cooperation
Agency (DSCA) notified Congress on Monday.
The approval is a significant boost for BAE Systems, one of
the Pentagon's largest defense contractors, which hopes to win
similar deals in other countries that aim to upgrade their
current F-16 jets.
It also increases pressure on the original maker of the
F-16s, Lockheed Martin Corp, to compete more
aggressively on pricing in the hunt for deals to upgrade what
are the most widely installed fighter jets in the world.
U.S. lawmakers generally have 30 days to block potential
foreign military sales, but in this case the period is 15 days,
according to BAE spokesman Neil Franz. Congress rarely acts to
block such deals, since arms sales are generally well-vetted
before a formal notification is sent.
BAE beat out Lockheed to win the South Korean competition in
2012. The first phase of the deal is valued at $200 million, and
covers initial design and development efforts, according to the
DSCA, which oversees major foreign military sales.
Coupled with a second phase to upgrade the F-16 C- and
D-model fighter jets with new avionics and radars proceeds, the
deal could eventually be worth $1.1 billion, according to South
Korean media reports.
"The BAE deal potentially sets a precedent that opens the
door to similar deals in a dozen other countries," said Loren
Thompson, chief operating officer of the Lexington Institute.
He predicted that Lockheed would fight hard for future
contracts. "At the very least, it puts pressure on Lockheed's
pricing," he said, describing servicing the global F-16 fleet
over the next 20 years as a multi-billion dollar opportunity.
Historically, the companies that make warplanes have also
serviced them and carried out major upgrades. Given the dearth
of major new acquisition programs, weapons makers are fighting
hard for all new orders, including deals for upgrades of
existing systems.
ROAD MAP
The DSCA said the sale would provide South Korea's air force
with a detailed road map for improving the capabilities of its
current fleet of F-16s in order to better deter regional
threats, strengthen its homeland defense and operate together
with U.S. forces more effectively.
BAE welcomed the announcement by the Pentagon agency, saying
the congressional notification marked a big step forward in the
plan agreed by South Korea and the U.S. Air Force for BAE
Systems to carry out the upgrades.
Erin Moseley, president of BAE Systems' Support Solutions
sector, said South Korea's decision to award the contract to BAE
reflected its confidence in BAE as "a viable, experienced and
proven provider of F-16 upgrades and system integration".
BAE has already completed upgrades of over 260 aircraft for
the U.S. Air Force, and an additional 50 jets for Turkey, BAE
officials said.
At Lockheed, Bill McHenry, head of business development for
the F-16 program, told Reuters during the Dubai Airshow last
week that the company was aggressively pursuing upgrades and
additional sales of new jets around the world.
"One of the good things is we've sold 4,500 airplanes, but
that makes us a very big target," he said. "There's lots of
competitors who are trying to get into the market."
He said Lockheed's work with F-16 customers in 26 countries
and continuous development of new upgrades would allow more
customers to benefit from the economies of larger orders. For
instance, he said, Lockheed was now testing new upgrade packages
that would extend the service life of the aircraft from 8,000
hours to 10,000 or 12,000 hours.
"A competitor, a BAE, may not have all the data or the
insight, the technical expertise, or the laboratories that we
have," he said.
McHenry said Lockheed had enough orders to keep the F-16
production line running through the third quarter of 2017. But
he said he felt confident further orders would emerge that would
stretch production until around 2020.
South Korea announced last week that it planned to buy 40
F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, Lockheed's newest fighter, with
initial deliveries to begin in 2018.