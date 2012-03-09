WASHINGTON, March 9 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Friday that the United States and South Korea were making progress in discussing the implementation of new U.S. sanctions on Iran but stopped short of announcing any deal on a potential waiver.

"We will just continue our work together. We're making progress, and I think that is our assessment at this time," Clinton told reporters following talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Kim Sung-hwan.

South Korea, Japan and other U.S. allies have been scrambling to voluntarily reduce Iranian oil imports in hopes of winning waivers from penalties imposed by a new U.S. law on Iran sanctions that takes effect this year. (Reporting By Andrew Quinn)