SEOUL Feb 14 South Korea has agreed to route
sensitive U.S. and South Korean communications away from
networks that include equipment made by Huawei Technologies Co
Ltd, spurred by Washington's concerns over the Chinese firm, the
Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
U.S. officials in meetings with South Korean counterparts in
recent months raised the risk that Huawei's equipment could be
used for spying on communications between the allies as well as
compromise networks used by U.S. military and intelligence
officials in South Korea, the report said.
"To address these security concerns, South Korea decided to
make changes to the project so that sensitive South Korean
government communications won't pass through Huawei equipment,"
the Journal quoted U.S. officials briefed on the discussions as
saying.
A U.S. official confirmed the report but declined to provide
further details. A South Korean foreign ministry official
declined to comment on the report but said the issue at stake
involved purchase decisions by private companies, over which the
government has no control. Huawei had no comment on the report.
South Korea hosts about 28,500 U.S. troops as part of the
two countries' combined defence against possible North Korean
aggression.
Last year, the heads of two U.S. Senate committees
overseeing national security expressed concern about a supply
deal between Huawei and South Korea's LG Uplus Corp, its third
largest mobile carrier.
Huawei equipment will not be used or connected to U.S.
military bases in South Korea to protect American
communications, the officials were quoted as saying.
State Department spokeswoman Jennifer Psaki said: "While the
United States has expressed concerns in the past, these
decisions were made by the Republic of Korea and the Republic of
Korea alone."