By Jung Yoon Lee
| SEOUL, June 1
SEOUL, June 1 South Korean pharmaceutical firms
are rushing out generic Viagra copies with names like "Nurigra"
and "Happigra" to tap into the erectile dysfunction drug market
now that a court has ruled in their favour.
Pfizer's patent on Viagra active ingredient
sildenafil expired on May 17, since when six local companies,
including CJ Cheiljedang and Hanmi Pharm
, have released prescription-only generic versions.
A court this week ruled against Pfizer's claim that a "use
patent" barred generic copies from being sold as erectile
dysfunction treatments.
Pfizer Korea said it was "considering options for appeal"
and its use patent remains valid until the result of that appeal
in announced.
But more pharmaceutical companies are expected to release
their own versions, according to a statement by patent regulator
Korean Intellectual Property Office.
"In an aging society, people are looking to improve their
quality of life and expansion of the (erectile dysfunction drug)
market is part of that trend," said Shin Seoung-pill, a PR
representative for CJ Cheiljedang.
As of Thursday, some 19 pharmaceutical firms had received
approval for 37 generic Viagra copies from the Korea Food and
Drug Administration.
Some of the released generic versions have put their own
spin on the "little blue pill". Happigra comes in pill or
mint-flavoured powder form, says maker Samjin Pharmaceuticals
. Daewoong Pharma, maker of Nurigra, made
the pill triangular and green in answer to consumer suggestions
that blue is too recognizable as an impotence drug.
Other competitors touted affordable prices. Hanmi's generic
Viagra called "Pal Pal" costs 5,000 won ($4.25) per 100 mg
tablet, or one-third the local over-the-counter price of Viagra,
according to the company.
South Korea's erectile dysfunction drug market was worth 103
billion won ($87.27 million) in 2011, according to data provider
IMS Health.
The market has grown nine percent or more every year since
2008 and companies estimate the local black market for
counterfeit Viagra and other erectile dysfunction drugs matches
or exceeds the legitimate market, said one product manager of a
generic Viagra maker who requested anonymity.
The trend reflects the country's rapidly changing
demographics. South Korea is currently the third youngest
population in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and
Development group of developed economies, but will become the
second oldest by 2050, according to OECD estimates.
($1 = 1,180 won)
(Reporting By Jung Yoon Lee; Editing by Nick Macfie)