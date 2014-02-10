HONG KONG Feb 10 A shareholder in Korea
Aerospace Industries (KAI) plans to offload its
entire stake in the aircraft maker, selling up to $143 million
worth of shares, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by
Reuters on Monday.
Odin Holdings Co. Ltd, which owns a 5 percent stake in KAI,
plans to sell 4.9 million shares in an indicative range of
30,360-30,990 won each. The shares are being offered at a
discount of up to 5 percent to the closing price of 31,950 won
on Monday.
KAI shares rose 1.4 percent on Monday and have jumped 27.5
percent over the past year.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)