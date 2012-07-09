July 9 Korea East-West Power Co Ltd on Monday sold $500 million of notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: KOREA EAST-WEST POWER AMT $500 MLN COUPON 2.5 PCT MATURITY 07/16/2017 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.641 FIRST PAY 01/16/2013 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 2.577 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/16/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 195 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A