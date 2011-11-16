SEOUL Nov 16 A consortium led by CJ Group
member companies may lower its agreed purchase price for a
controlling stake in South Korea's biggest logistics firm Korea
Express by up to 10 percent, a source with knowledge
of the matter said.
"CJ initially requested a 3 percent discount, followed by an
additional 7 percent cut for accidental debt occurrences," the
source said.
CJ Cheiljedang and unlisted logistics unit CJ
GLS had agreed to buy Korea Express for 215,000 won per share in
a deal worth more than 2 trillion won ($1.78
billion)
"We understand that both parties are adjusting (the price)
within a reasonable range," a CJ Group spokesman said.
($1=1,134 won)
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)