UPDATE 4-Burst in investor confidence in oil pushes up prices
* U.S. drilling rises for record 21 weeks (Updates prices, adds comment)
SYDNEY/SEOUL, March 13 Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) is considering selling part of its 15 percent stake in Australia's Gladstone LNG Project (GLNG) to free up capital for investments, two sources with knowledge of the deal said.
The sources said the plan to sell part of the stake, valued at around A$700-A$850 million
* U.S. drilling rises for record 21 weeks (Updates prices, adds comment)
BEIJING, June 12 China will speed up the closure of small-scale coal mines and strengthen inspections on safer production over the next three years, a government plan released on Monday showed.