SEOUL Feb 9 South Korea is to order Korean Air to carry out checks on its five Airbus A380 planes, a government official said, after European air safety officials extended inspections for A380 wing cracks to the entire superjumbo fleet.

"Although there is no safety problem with the newly introduced A380 fleet of Korean Air, we will soon issue an inspection order," an official at Ministry of Land, Transport and Maritime Affairs said on Thursday.

"But (Korean Air) does not have to conduct it immediately," the official added.