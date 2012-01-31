GE names John Flannery chief executive
June 12 General Electric Co on Monday named John Flannery chief executive of the company.
SEOUL Jan 31 Korean Air Lines Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it plans to invest 1.8 trillion won ($1.6 billion) in 2012 and purchase 14 aircraft including Airbus' flagship A380 superjumbo.
The carrier also said in a statement that it targeted 12.8 trillion won in sales this year and an 820 billion won operating profit. ($1 = 1127.2500 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Chris Lewis)
By Shashwat Pradhan June 12 Southeast Asian markets were range-bound on Monday ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting that could provide cues on the pace of further rate tightening in the months to come. With the Fed widely expected to raise interest rates at its two-day meeting that ends on Wednesday, investors will be focussing on whether the central bank thinks the U.S. economy is robust enough to withstand further rate hikes through 2017, and how it plans to w