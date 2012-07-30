* Korean Air only potential bidder for aircraft maker so far
* Korean Air's debt levels raise concern about possible
bid-analysts
* Foreign investment hemmed by local auction rules for
defence company
SEOUL, July 30 Major shareholders of Korea
Aerospace Industries (KAI) will kick off an
estimated 1.2 trillion-won ($1.05 billion) stake sale on
Tuesday, but success is yet assured, with just one potential
bidder showing interest so far.
Korean Air Lines Co said on Monday that it was
considering bidding for the country's sole aircraft maker after
KAI shareholders including Korea Finance Corp offered to sell a
combined stake of around 42 percent.
The stake on offer includes the respective 10 percent shares
held by Hyundai Motor, Samsung Techwin
and Doosan Group. Korea Finance Corp will cut its holdings in
the aircraft maker by 11.41 percent, while Korea Development
Bank will sell its entire 0.34 percent stake.
The deal, if it happens, would be one of the few South
Korean stake sales expected to fetch more than 1 trillion won
this year.
Analysts are already casting doubt on Korean Air's ability
to pay for the stake, with the country's largest airline saddled
with a debt-to-equity ratio of more than 700 percent as of
end-March.
The airline then posted a April-to-June net loss after its
cargo business performed poorly, forcing Korean Air to consider
diversifying into other segments such as aircraft manufacturing.
Korea Finance Corp said KAI shareholders would accept
letters of intent by Aug. 16 and planned to accept final bids
around October, with an eye to completing the sale by the end of
the year.
As more than half of KAI's business is from the defence
industry such as the manufacture and sale of fighter jets, the
auction is subject to special rules that limit total foreign
investor holdings to 10 percent or less unless the Minister of
Knowledge Economy makes an exception.
An KoFC official said foreign investors currently own about
8 percent of KAI, leaving little room for additional overseas
investment.
And because the offered stake includes state-run Korea
Finance Corp's holdings, the sale is subject to South Korean
rules which state that a government stake auction must have two
or more bidders to be valid.
Credit Suisse and Korea Development Bank are the
lead managers for the sale.
($1 = 1138.2750 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Ryan Woo)