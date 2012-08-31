SEOUL Aug 31 Korean Air Lines Co
was the sole preliminary bidder for an estimated 1.2 trillion
won ($1.06 billion) stake in aircraft maker Korea Aerospace
Industries, KAI's largest shareholder Korea Finance
Corp said Friday.
Such an outcome was widely expected, and analysts have said
it could nudge shareholders closer to considering a direct stock
purchase agreement with Korean Air if no other bidders step
forward, or halt the sale altogether.
Shareholders plan to meet to decide whether to hold another
round of bidding, Korea Finance Corp said in a statement.
State-run Korea Finance Corp and other shareholders put a
41.75 percent stake in KAI up for sale earlier this year,
including management control.
($1 = 1130.4000 Korean won)
