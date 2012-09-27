SEOUL, Sept 27 Hyundai Heavy Industries
and Korean Air Lines have submitted
preliminary bids for a stake in Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI)
worth an estimated 1.2 trillion won ($1.1 billion),
KAI's largest shareholder said Thursday.
KAI's shareholders are expected to deem the bids valid after
next week's local holidays, and the two companies are expected
to conduct due diligence for a month until mid-November before
submitting binding bids, an official at shareholder Korea
Finance Corp.
At least two bidders are required in government-held stake
auctions. Korean Air had been the sole bidder during the first
round of preliminary bids in August.
State-run Korea Finance Corp and other shareholders put the
41.75 percent stake in South Korea's sole aircraft maker up for
sale earlier this year.
($1 = 1130.4000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)