DUBLIN Dec 24 Irish bookmaker Paddy Power
has withdrawn its sponsorship of retired U.S. basketball
player Dennis Rodman's visits to North Korea, saying it was a
result of general condemnation of Pyongyang.
Rodman returned on Monday from a four-day trip to isolated
North Korea that was arranged by Paddy Power and followed the
rare public purge of leader Kim Jong Un's powerful uncle Jang
Song Thaek, who was executed this month.
"It was really a reaction to the worldwide focus and total
condemnation of the North Korean regime over recent events," the
betting firm, which is renowned for its daring marketing, said
in a statement.
"We don't want to be associated with that."
North Korea's economy, once larger than South Korea's, is
now a fortieth the size of its neighbour. Its 24 million people
regularly suffer food shortages, the United Nations says.
The execution reflected "the brutality of the regime" and
its "low regard for human life," U.S. President Barack Obama's
press secretary, Jay Carney, said earlier this month.
Rodman has visited Pyongyang on two other occasions, during
which he spent time dining as a guest of Kim, with whom he says
he has a genuine friendship. He did not meet Kim during his
third trip.
Rodman intends to return to Pyongyang in January with a team
of fellow former National Basketball Association stars to hold
basketball games on Kim's birthday.
South Korean President Park Geun-hye has described recent
events as a "reign of terror". The purging of Jang, considered
the second most powerful man in the North, indicated
factionalism within the secretive government.
Rodman told Reuters last week it was not his place to talk
about such issues.
Rodman's first visit in February came shortly after North
Korea conducted its third nuclear test in defiance of U.N.
resolutions. Rodman said upon his return from that trip that Kim
wanted to receive a call from Obama, an avid basketball fan.
The White House has said the United States has direct
channels of communication with North Korea and declined to
directly respond to Rodman's message that Kim hoped to hear from
Obama after his previous visit.