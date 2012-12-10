(Adds shares, Curanum comment)
FRANKFURT Dec 10 French care home operator
Korian plans to make a takeover offer of over 100
million euros ($130 million) for German peer Curanum AG
, seeking to expand in the largest European market for
retirement homes.
The cash offer of 2.50 euros per share is subject to a
minimum acceptance threshold of 75 percent, Korian said on
Monday.
The bid represents a 14 percent premium over Curanum's
closing price on Friday, when it had jumped 7 percent to its
highest in more than nine months.
A Korian spokesman said the group had been in "friendly"
talks with Curanum management over several months.
A Curanum spokeswoman said the company would comment later
in the morning.
Based on 42.5 million outstanding shares, the bid would
value Curanum at 106.3 million euros ($137.4 million).
Germany, where Curanum competes with smaller rival Marseille
Kliniken, is by far the largest European market for
retirement homes.
($1 = 0.7735 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Alice Cannet; Editing by Mark
Potter)