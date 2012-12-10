FRANKFURT Dec 10 German care home Curanum AG
said on Monday it would support in principle the
takeover offer from French peer Korian.
"Such a transaction would basically make sense from a
strategic perspective for both its employees and the company
since both groups' activities and their respective regional
coverage would complement each other beneficially," the company
said on Monday, adding that both companies had previously been
in confidential discussions.
Curanum would review the offer document, which is to be
submitted within the next four weeks, before issuing a detailed
opinion, it added.
Korian said earlier on Monday it plans to make a takeover
offer of 2.50 euros per share for Curanum, as it seeks to expand
in the largest European market for retirement homes.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)