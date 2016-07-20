July 20 French nursing home operator Korian
reported a 16.3 percent increase in first half
revenues, boosted by recent foreign acquisitions.
The company booked revenues of 1.47 billion euros ($1.62
billion) for the period, up from 1.264 billion euros a year
earlier as the proportion coming from its non-French businesses
rose to 47 percent from 40 percent.
Non-French revenues grew 36.8 percent, boosted by
acquisitions in Germany last year, while revenues from its main
French market rose 2.7 percent.
Korian, which said it was on track to meet its full year
revenue target of around 3 billion euros, has looked in recent
years to increase revenues through foreign acquisitions while
those in France have grown more modestly despite its 2014
takeover of French rival Medica.
New management was brought in last November and the company
hired earlier this year a new chief financial officer, Laurent
Lemaire, who analysts say has experience in integrating large
businesses.
Korian's French rival Orpea also saw firm growth in
its international revenues, reporting earlier on Wednesday a 49
percent increase in second quarter revenues. That helped lift
total revenues by nearly 20 percent to 700.4 million euros.
($1 = 0.9090 euros)
(Reporting by Pawel Lapinski in Gdynia; Editing by Leigh
Thomas)