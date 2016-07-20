July 20 French nursing home operator Korian reported a 16.3 percent increase in first half revenues, boosted by recent foreign acquisitions.

The company booked revenues of 1.47 billion euros ($1.62 billion) for the period, up from 1.264 billion euros a year earlier as the proportion coming from its non-French businesses rose to 47 percent from 40 percent.

Non-French revenues grew 36.8 percent, boosted by acquisitions in Germany last year, while revenues from its main French market rose 2.7 percent.

Korian, which said it was on track to meet its full year revenue target of around 3 billion euros, has looked in recent years to increase revenues through foreign acquisitions while those in France have grown more modestly despite its 2014 takeover of French rival Medica.

New management was brought in last November and the company hired earlier this year a new chief financial officer, Laurent Lemaire, who analysts say has experience in integrating large businesses.

Korian's French rival Orpea also saw firm growth in its international revenues, reporting earlier on Wednesday a 49 percent increase in second quarter revenues. That helped lift total revenues by nearly 20 percent to 700.4 million euros.

