Sept 14 French nursing home operator Korian
raised its core profit margin forecast for 2016 on
Wednesday due to one-off items in the first half and the impact
of IAS 17 accounting standards on its German acquisitions.
The company said in a statement that it now expects its core
profit (EBITDA) margin to be about 14 percent and confirmed its
target of 2016 revenue of almost 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion).
Korian reported a 20.4 percent increase in first-half core
profit, driven by a strong performance in France, Italy and
Belgium and an improved performance in Germany.
($1 = 0.8880 euros)
