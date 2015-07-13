PARIS, July 13 French healthcare and retirement facilities operator Korian saw 14 percent of its shares change hands on Monday with a source close to the company evoking a likely block trade.

At 1115 GMT, the company's shares were the most heavily traded on the SBF-120 index of French stocks with 11 million shares exchanged worth about 340 million euros. The stock was down 0.88 percent at 30.485 euros.

"A press release is going to be released this afternoon. It's probably a block sale," the source close to the company said.

According to the company, its biggest shareholder is Credit Agricole's insurance subsidiary Predica with a 24 percent stake followed by mutual insurers Covea with 12 percent and Malakoff Mederic with 6.4 percent.

The Ruggieri family holds a further 5.75 percent stake in the company it founded. It has reduced its holding in recent years to finance investments in other activities and left the door open to selling out entirely. (Reporting by Noelle Mennella and Raoul Sachs; writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by Mark John)