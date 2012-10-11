Oct 11 Executive search company Korn/Ferry
International Inc said its computer network had been
hacked, making it the latest in a list of firms that have been
the target of sophisticated cyber attacks in recent months.
Korn/Ferry said it had taken steps to contain the impact of
the breach and was investigating the source of the attack.
The company, which has offices in 40 countries, said the
intrusion falls in the category of an "advanced persistent
threat", a term used to describe cyber attacks that employ
sophisticated techniques and tools to access databases.
Cybersecurity has become a major focus area for policy
makers with intelligence agencies and internet security firms
warning of the likelihood of more damaging attacks on banks,
utilities and stock exchanges.
Reuters reported last month that Iranian hackers had
repeatedly attacked Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase
& Co and Citigroup Inc over the past year as part
of a broad cyber campaign.
Professional networking site LinkedIn and online
dating service eHarmony said in June that some user passwords
had been breached.
Korn/Ferry said the affected databases are not designed to
collect credit card, bank account, social security numbers,
government identification numbers or health information.
The company said it was working closely with law enforcement
on the breach but had no knowledge of any misuse of any
information that may have been compromised.
Korn/Ferry shares were little changed at $14.09 in early
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.