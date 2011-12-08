* Q2 EPS $0.32 vs est $0.34

* Q2 rev up 9 pct

* Sees Q3 EPS $0.25-$0.33 vs est $0.35

Dec 8 Korn/Ferry International Inc posted a quarterly profit that missed analysts' expectations, hurt by higher expenses, and the U.S. executive search company forecast lower-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

Korn/Ferry, which competes with global staffing services companies like Manpower and Kelly Services, expects third-quarter earnings of 25-33 cents per share, on fee revenue of $183-$203 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 35 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the second quarter ended Oct. 31, the company earned $15.1 million, or 32 cents a share, up from $13.7 million, or 30 cents a share, a year ago.

Total revenue rose 9 percent to $210 million. Fee revenue jumped to $200.2 million. Operating expenses rose more than 6 percent to $184.6 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 34 cents a share, on revenue of $201.4 million for the second quarter.

Shares of the Los Angeles-based company closed at $17.13 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.