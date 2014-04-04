(fixes spelling of Kosovo in lede paragraph)
* High airspace was closed to civilian flights
* Change will allow airliners to fly direct over Kosovo
* Move will cut airline operating costs-Eurocontrol
BRUSSELS, April 4 NATO said on Friday it had
allowed private planes to fly high over Kosovo for the first
time in 15 years, letting commercial airlines save time and
money by taking more direct routes across the region.
There are regular civilian flights to Pristina, Kosovo's
capital, but private airliners have been barred from using the
so-called "upper" airspace since NATO took over responsibility
for policing it at the end of the Kosovo war in 1999.
The upper airspace was reopened to commercial overflights on
Thursday after Hungary agreed to provide air traffic control for
private flights.
Airliners travelling between northern Europe and
southeastern Europe, the Middle East and Asia will now no longer
have to skirt Kosovo but fly straight over it - "a significant
step that benefits the entire Western Balkans," NATO
Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said.
Reopening the air space took a long time because technical
issues involving a number of countries had to be resolved, a
NATO official said.
European air traffic organisation Eurocontrol estimated that
around 180,000 flights a year will fly 370,000 fewer nautical
miles, cutting operating costs by 18 million euros ($24.69
million).
While life became simpler for airlines over Kosovo, a new
complication for them arose over Ukraine's Crimea region.
Europe's aviation safety authority warned on Thursday of
"serious risks" for international airlines flying over Crimea
because there may be two services managing airspace there after
the region's annexation by Russia.
The 1998-1999 Kosovo war pitted pro-independence guerrillas
of the Kosovo Liberation Army against security forces loyal to
Serbia's then-president Slobodan Milosevic.
The conflict ended after a NATO bombing campaign ousted Serb
forces from Kosovo, then a province of Serbia, in 1999. A U.N.
Security Council resolution authorised an international presence
in Kosovo and gave NATO authority over Kosovo's airspace.
Kosovo declared independence from Belgrade in 2008 and has
been recognised by more than 100 countries.
($1 = 0.7291 euros)
