PRISTINA Dec 21 Neighbours Kosovo and Albania
have signed a deal to build a 400-kV transmission line linking
their grids to help them cope with rising consumption and join
Balkan and European networks.
Financing of 75.4 million euros ($103 million) for the
241-km (150-mile) line will come from Germany, half as a grant
and half as a loan from the German KfW development bank.
"This line will enable the two operators to work together as
one single distribution system that will provide mutual benefits
for customers of both countries," Kosovo's Economy Minister
Fadil Ismajli said at the signing ceremony on Saturday in the
Kosovo town of Prizren, close to northern Albania.
"Electricity provides the security of development for our
future ... We are cooperating for the development of our
countries," said Albania's Energy Minister Damian Gjiknuri.
Kosovo, most of whose citizens are ethnic Albanian, seceded
from Serbia in 2008. Saturday's signing took place at the site
of the founding in 1878 of the League of Prizren, an
organisation which aimed to prevent the partition of Albanian
lands and marked the beginning of the struggle for Albanian
independence.
When the new line is finished in two years' time, it will
allow Albania and Kosovo to exchange electricity to maximize the
use of Albania's hydro-generated power in winter and Kosovo's
coal-fired electricity in drier weather.
Almost all of Albania's power is produced by hydro stations
while Kosovo produces more than 98 percent with coal. Both
suffer power shortages due to insufficient output, the age of
their grids and theft.
The two sides dubbed the line the "electricity highway", the
second major project linking them after the building of a road
giving Kosovo access to Adriatic ports.
(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; editing by Benet Koleka and Andrew
Roche)