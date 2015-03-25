* Kosovo government hosts minister of former master Serbia

* Plan for Kosovo-Serbia highway

* No flags, no country names, in nod to diplomatic sensitivities

By Fatos Bytyci

PRISTINA, March 25 Kosovo hosted the foreign minister of its former master Serbia on Wednesday for the first time since they parted ways, brought together by a European Union pledge to support regional infrastructure projects.

The meeting, at a conference of six Balkan nations in the Kosovo capital Pristina, underscored the power of 1 billion euros in EU cash to foster cooperation in a region torn apart by war in the 1990s.

It was the first time Kosovo's government has hosted such a senior Serbian official since declaring independence in 2008. Belgrade does not recognise its former southern province as independent, although the two sides have held high-level talks elsewhere in Europe for several years.

Johannes Hahn, EU commissioner in charge of enlargement, said the bloc planned to give 1 billion euros for infrastructure projects to be finished by 2030, he said.

"The European Union is not only at your disposal at your side but we are really committed to these kinds of investments because it connects the Western Balkans with the European Union," he told the participants.

At the meeting, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic drank coffee with his Kosovo counterpart Hashim Thaci, a former guerrilla commander who fought forces of late Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic in 1998-99.

"The presence of Mr Dacic is a message and a step forward towards fully normalising relations between Kosovo and Serbia," Thaci said.

Ministers from Serbia, Bosnia, Albania, Montenegro, Macedonia and Kosovo agreed to coordinate the projects to create an integrated transport network.

One of the projects is a highway linking Kosovo and Serbia and giving Belgrade a new route to the Adriatic coast via Albania.

NATO intervened with 78 days of air strikes, which began 16 years ago this week, to halt a wave of atrocities and ethnic cleansing against Kosovo's Albanian majority.

The conference showed no flags or country names in a nod to diplomatic sensitivities.

Dangling the carrot of eventual EU membership, Brussels has managed to prod Serbia and Kosovo towards a more functional relationship, though there is still some way to go before the two can be considered normal neighbours.

Twenty-three of the EU's 28 members recognise Kosovo as independent, among more than a 100 states worldwide.