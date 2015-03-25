* Kosovo government hosts minister of former master Serbia
* Plan for Kosovo-Serbia highway
* No flags, no country names, in nod to diplomatic
sensitivities
By Fatos Bytyci
PRISTINA, March 25 Kosovo hosted the foreign
minister of its former master Serbia on Wednesday for the first
time since they parted ways, brought together by a European
Union pledge to support regional infrastructure projects.
The meeting, at a conference of six Balkan nations in the
Kosovo capital Pristina, underscored the power of 1 billion
euros in EU cash to foster cooperation in a region torn apart by
war in the 1990s.
It was the first time Kosovo's government has hosted such a
senior Serbian official since declaring independence in 2008.
Belgrade does not recognise its former southern province as
independent, although the two sides have held high-level talks
elsewhere in Europe for several years.
Johannes Hahn, EU commissioner in charge of enlargement,
said the bloc planned to give 1 billion euros for infrastructure
projects to be finished by 2030, he said.
"The European Union is not only at your disposal at your
side but we are really committed to these kinds of investments
because it connects the Western Balkans with the European
Union," he told the participants.
At the meeting, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic drank
coffee with his Kosovo counterpart Hashim Thaci, a former
guerrilla commander who fought forces of late Serbian strongman
Slobodan Milosevic in 1998-99.
"The presence of Mr Dacic is a message and a step forward
towards fully normalising relations between Kosovo and Serbia,"
Thaci said.
Ministers from Serbia, Bosnia, Albania, Montenegro,
Macedonia and Kosovo agreed to coordinate the projects to create
an integrated transport network.
One of the projects is a highway linking Kosovo and Serbia
and giving Belgrade a new route to the Adriatic coast via
Albania.
NATO intervened with 78 days of air strikes, which began 16
years ago this week, to halt a wave of atrocities and ethnic
cleansing against Kosovo's Albanian majority.
The conference showed no flags or country names in a nod to
diplomatic sensitivities.
Dangling the carrot of eventual EU membership, Brussels has
managed to prod Serbia and Kosovo towards a more functional
relationship, though there is still some way to go before the
two can be considered normal neighbours.
Twenty-three of the EU's 28 members recognise Kosovo as
independent, among more than a 100 states worldwide.
(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Matt Robinson and Tom
Heneghan)