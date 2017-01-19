PRISTINA A court in Kosovo sentenced seven men to jail for fighting for Islamic State and recruiting on behalf of the militant group, the court said on Thursday.

The men, all Kosovo citizens, were sentenced to between 2-1/2 and 4-1/2 years in jail, the court in Pristina said in a statement.

Police say around 300 Kosovars have joined Islamic State and more than 50 have been killed. More than 200 people in Kosovo have been arrested, jailed or are under investigation for recruiting on behalf of Islamic State or fighting in Syria and Iraq.

More than 90 percent of Kosovars are Muslim, but they are mostly secular and pro-American.

