PRISTINA, March 17 Unknown assailants torched five Kosovo government cars and damaged four European Union vehicles in further unrest over an EU-brokered deal granting more autonomy to minority Serbs in the small Balkan republic, police said on Thursday.

Kosovo, an ex-province of Serbia which declared independence in 2008 almost a decade after an insurgency against repressive rule from Belgrade, is in turmoil over the concessions to local Serbs, which the opposition wants annulled.

In the latest incidents, cars owned by government agencies and judicial bodies were torched with petrol bombs in five towns across ethnic Albanian-majority Kosovo overnight, police said.

Four other vehicles belonging to the EU police and justice mission, which handles sensitive cases of war crimes and organised crime, had lights broken or suffered other damage in the town of Mitrovica.

Police arrested a supporter of the main Kosovar opposition party Vetevendosje on charges of burning the private car of a deputy minister in an earlier attack. Vetevendosje said its supporter had done nothing and accused police of a "set-up".

Dozens of official and private cars of government officials have been set on fire in the past weeks. Last weekend, masked assailants broke windows and threw a petrol bomb at the office of Kosovo's president but failed to set fire to the building.

Opposition parties have also repeatedly released tear gas in parliament in protest at the deal with Serbia and its supporters have thrown petrol bombs at government and parliament buildings including the private home of Prime Minister Isa Mustafa.

The opposition is demanding the government's resignation and a snap election, and has called fresh protests on March 26. (Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Adrian Croft and Mark Heinrich)