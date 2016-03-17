PRISTINA, March 17 Unknown assailants torched
five Kosovo government cars and damaged four European Union
vehicles in further unrest over an EU-brokered deal granting
more autonomy to minority Serbs in the small Balkan republic,
police said on Thursday.
Kosovo, an ex-province of Serbia which declared independence
in 2008 almost a decade after an insurgency against repressive
rule from Belgrade, is in turmoil over the concessions to local
Serbs, which the opposition wants annulled.
In the latest incidents, cars owned by government agencies
and judicial bodies were torched with petrol bombs in five towns
across ethnic Albanian-majority Kosovo overnight, police said.
Four other vehicles belonging to the EU police and justice
mission, which handles sensitive cases of war crimes and
organised crime, had lights broken or suffered other damage in
the town of Mitrovica.
Police arrested a supporter of the main Kosovar opposition
party Vetevendosje on charges of burning the private car of a
deputy minister in an earlier attack. Vetevendosje said its
supporter had done nothing and accused police of a "set-up".
Dozens of official and private cars of government officials
have been set on fire in the past weeks. Last weekend, masked
assailants broke windows and threw a petrol bomb at the office
of Kosovo's president but failed to set fire to the building.
Opposition parties have also repeatedly released tear gas in
parliament in protest at the deal with Serbia and its supporters
have thrown petrol bombs at government and parliament buildings
including the private home of Prime Minister Isa Mustafa.
The opposition is demanding the government's resignation and
a snap election, and has called fresh protests on March 26.
(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Adrian Croft and Mark
Heinrich)