* Government facing protests, mass migration
* Uncertain how much debt write-off might cost
By Fatos Bytyci
PRISTINA, Feb 5 Kosovo may write off a range of
debts racked up by citizens before 2009, the government said on
Thursday in a move to tackle widespread dissatisfaction fuelling
unrest and a new wave of emigration to western Europe.
Just two months in office, the government has been rocked by
some of the worst civil unrest since Kosovo declared
independence in 2008. It is also grappling with a dramatic surge
in the number of Kosovars smuggling themselves illegally into
the European Union.
Finance Minister Avdullah Hoti said the government was
considering cancelling the debts of Kosovars to the state from
before the end of 2008 - meaning unpaid taxes, customs duties
and utility bills.
"We agreed to create a commission that will review the
possibility of forgiving all debts of businesses and citizens to
the Kosovo institutions and public companies until December 31,
2008," Hoti told a news conference. "We feel it is necessary to
have a fresh start with the new government," he said.
The government said it had picked 2008 because that was the
year, in February, when Kosovo seceded from Serbia with the
backing of the West.
The majority ethnic Albanian territory, a former province of
Serbia, became a ward of the United Nations in 1999 after NATO
bombed to drive out Serbian forces accused of massacring and
expelling civilians in a two-year counter-insurgency war.
The government did not specify what the debt write-off would
cost, but the move may stir concern among Kosovo's Western
backers and the International Monetary Fund.
Non-payment of utility bills is widespread in Kosovo, which
is still plagued by electricity shortages.
Poverty, unemployment and corruption are the main drivers of
a sudden spike in the number of Kosovars trying to reach western
Europe, slipping over the border between Serbia and EU member
Hungary under cover of night.
Since September last year, more than 30,000 have been caught
by Hungarian authorities and applied for asylum, most of them
then slipping the net of immigration authorities to push
westwards to Germany, Switzerland and other more affluent
countries in the hope of finding work.
