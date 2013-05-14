* Coal-fired power plant is worst polluter in Europe

* Funds will help Kosovo move closer to EU emission targets

By Fatos Bytyci

PRISTINA, May 14 International donors pledged on Tuesday to give 154 million euros ($200 million) in aid to Kosovo to help it shut an outdated and highly polluting coal-fired power plant, boost energy efficiency and improve its energy mix.

The funds will help the coal-reliant Balkan country, one of the poorest in Europe, come closer to the European Union greenhouse gas emission targets as its aspires to join the bloc and develop renewables despite a limited potential.

Joost Korte, the European Commission deputy enlargement director, said the cost to decommission 345 megawatt (MW) Kosovo A coal-fired power plant which produces a quarter of electricity consumed in Kosovo is seen at 60 million euros and the commission was ready to ask member states to fund the project.

According to the World Bank, which pledged 42.4 million euros for energy efficiency and environmental projects, the plant is the worst polluter in Europe and the funds would help government efforts to close it by 2017.

Korte said the EU was ready to donate 40 million euros over the next seven years to help Kosovo renewables energy projects and streamline red tape in a bid to attract foreign investors.

The United States also pledged 11.57 million euros in technical expertise assistance.

Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008, has 14 billion tonnes of lignite but still suffers power shortages.

It is trying to attract foreign investors and has pre-selected five international consortia to build a new coal-fired power plant with an installed capacity of 600 MW but the second-round tender for the project has yet to be launched.

Since the war ended in 1999 Kosovo has received 4 billion euros in aid mainly from western countries. ($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Editing by Maja Zuvela and James Jukwey)