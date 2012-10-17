* Turkish consortium buys Kosovo power distributor
* New owner to invest 300 million euros over 15 years
* More than 60 arrested in protest against the sale -police
By Fatos Bytyci
PRISTINA, Oct 17 Kosovo sold its state-run power
distributor to a Turkish consortium on Wednesday for 26.3
million euros ($34 million) in an effort to reduce losses and
recoup some of the debts owed to the company, estimated in the
hundreds of millions of euros.
As the signing ceremony took place, police clashed with
protesters opposed to the sale of state assets.
Turkish consortium Calik Holding and Limak bought 100
percent of KEDS, a unit of power utility Korporata Energjetike e
Kosoves (KEK), and pledged to invest 300 million euros over the
next 15 years.
"For us it is important to offer energy, and good quality
energy," Limak Chairman Nihat Ozdemir said at the ceremony,
pledging good service to consumers in the impoverished Balkan
country, who have suffered chronic power shortages.
Under the terms of the sale, the new owners are obliged to
retain the distributor's 2,700 workers for the next three years.
The company will serve some 400,000 costumers and operate
Kosovo's entire distribution network, which has faced years of
financial losses due to technical problems, theft and poor
collection of bills.
Calik Holding and Limak will also be responsible for
collecting debts accumulated over the past 13 years and which
now total some 400 million euros. The company will receive 20
percent of each bill collected.
Istanbul-based Calik Holding has interests ranging from
energy to media. Limak is an infrastructure-to-energy company.
Kosovo's opposition Vetevendosje (Self-determination) party
opposed the sale and rallied hundreds of supporters in an
attempt to blockade the government building where the signing
ceremony took place.
"Our wealth is going and all we'll be left with is EU visa
liberalisation and a way to leave the country, because this boat
is sinking," said party leader and parliament deputy Albin
Kurti.
Riot police used pepper spray to disperse the crowd and they
said they arrested more than 60 people.
A former Serbian province of some 1.7 million people, Kosovo
has an estimated 14 billion tonnes of lignite reserves for the
coal-fired plants that produce most of its energy.
The country declared independence from Serbia in 2008, nine
years after NATO bombing helped to halt the 1998-99 Kosovo war.
($1 = 0.7679 euros)
(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Anthony Barker)