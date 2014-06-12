(Adds quotes, context)
PRISTINA, June 12 Kosovo power utility KEK said
on Thursday it would likely restart a 130 megawatt (MW) unit of
its second-biggest coal-fired power plant Kosovo A in 10 days
following an explosion last week that killed two people.
"We are planning to put it into operation in 10 days but it
will depend on what the experts say," Edmond Nulleshi, executive
director for corporate services at KEK, told Reuters.
Kosovo A and the larger Kosovo B plant account for 90
percent of electricity generation in the Balkan country.
The 40-year-old Kosovo A plant, which has three units with
130 MW capacity each, has been shut since the June 13 explosion
of a hydrogen tank.
Authorities have not said what caused the blast that
threatened electricity supplies in a country already plagued by
blackouts. Nulleshi said the initial damage was estimated at
around 1 million euros ($1.4 million).
Nulleshi said the two other units at Kosovo A would undergo
maintenance in line with earlier plans. The Kosovo B power plant
was working at full capacity feeding the grid with 520
megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity, he added.
Kosovo's Energy Distribution and Supply Company (KEDS) said
it was importing 50 MW of electricity from Albania. It had
earlier said the country would need up to 250 MW per day to make
up for the shortages.
Last year, international donors pledged 154 million euros to
help close down Kosovo A, seen as one of the worst polluters in
Europe, improve energy efficiency and diversify energy sources
in the landlocked Balkan country, one of Europe's poorest.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Writing by Maja Zuvela; Editing by
Erica Billingham)