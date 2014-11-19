Leader of the biggest opposition party Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) Isa Mustafa attends an election rally in the western Kosovo town of Peja June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Hazir Reka/Files

PRISTINA Kosovo's two biggest parties agreed "in principle" on Wednesday to form a government, the Balkan country's president said, signalling an end to more than five months of damaging political deadlock.

President Atifete Jahjaga made the announcement after meeting outgoing Prime Minister Hashim Thaci of the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) and Isa Mustafa of the rival Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK).

"Thaci and Mustafa agreed in principle to form a coalition between PDK and LDK, to build institutions of the Republic of Kosovo," Jahjaga said in a statement.

