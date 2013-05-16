BRIEF-Romania M&A market down 3.0 pct y/y to $3.5 bln in 2016
March 29 A report on mergers and acquisitions in central and Southeast Europe by Ernst & Young
PRISTINA May 16 Kosovo reshuffled two ministries two months after the finance minister was appointed as the central bank governor, prime minister's office said in a statement on Thursday.
Current economy minister Besim Beqaj will lead the finance ministry and Fadil Ismajli, who is serving as managing director at the Energy Transmission Operator (KOSTT), will join the cabinet for the first time to serve as economy minister.
Five years after it declared independence Kosovo still remains one of the poorest countries in Europe and its economy is dependent mainly on remittances and foreign aid.
Corruption, political interference and instability have stifled Kosovo's efforts to attract foreign investors and expand its small economy. (Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; editing by Ron Askew)
March 29 A report on mergers and acquisitions in central and Southeast Europe by Ernst & Young
BAD VILBEL, Germany, March 29 The head of German drugmaker Stada, whose company is at the centre of a takeover battle, confirmed he had been the victim of wiretapping last year.
March 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday: