PRISTINA, Oct 9 Nine health officials and
doctors in Kosovo were arrested on Thursday under an
investigation into private clinics suspected of offering bribes
to receive heart surgery patients.
The prosecutor's office said "some of the suspects" had
received money from two private clinics to refer patients who
had otherwise sought treatment in state hospitals.
The clinics last year received 1.8 million euros from the
state to take on treatment deemed too complex for public
hospitals to handle.
"One of the hospitals did not have a working licence and
even the doctors did not have licences to carry out heart
surgery, which they nevertheless did," the office said in a
statement.
It said a total of 12 people were being investigated.
Kosovo's health ministry said it was ready to cooperate with
the investigation, without giving details.
Kosovo's crumbling health system ranks among the worst in
Europe, driving those who can afford it to seek treatment
abroad. Bribery is rife in the country.
