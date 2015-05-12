(Updates with airport statement)
PRISTINA May 12 One crew member was injured
when a European Union helicopter crashed at Kosovo's
international airport on Tuesday during a training flight, the
airport said in a statement.
A spokesman for NATO's Kosovo mission had earlier said
several people were hurt in the accident, the cause of which was
not known. The airport said it would reopen to flights later in
the day.
The EU operates a mission of some 1,600 people in Kosovo,
including police officers, prosecutors and judges tasked with
improving law and order in the former Serbian province, which
declared independence from Belgrade in 2008.
(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Writing by Ivana Sekularac; Editing
by Matt Robinson and Mark Trevelyan)