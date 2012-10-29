* Kosovo approves 2013 budget, targets 4.5 pct growth
* IMF to release next loan tranche
* Fund sees GDP growth of 3 pct in 2012 and 2013
By Fatos Bytyci
PRISTINA, Oct 29 Kosovo's government adopted a
draft budget for 2013 on Monday targeting economic growth of 4.5
percent and secured the next installment of a loan from the IMF.
The International Monetary Fund, announcing the disbursement
of the 41 million euro loan tranche, part of a 107 million euro
loan agreed in March, said it expected the Balkan economy to
grow in excess of 3 percent this year and next year.
Growth would be driven largely by remittances from Kosovars
living in western Europe, it said.
Other countries in the region face stagnation or contraction
due to falling exports and foreign investment, but Kosovo's
small economy continues to count on remittances and diaspora
investment in the real estate sector.
The 1.58 billion euro budget adopted by the government
foresees a deficit of 3.5 percent of gross domestic product
(GDP), slightly higher than the 3 percent projected for 2012.
Growth is projected at 4.5 percent and inflation at 1.5 percent.
"The preparation of this budget proposal ... takes into
account the uncertainty arising from the euro zone crisis but it
also contains elements that will allow the country to react if
necessary," Finance Minister Bedri Hamza told a session of the
government.
While its economy is growing, the country of 1.7 million
people is struggling to catch up with the rest of the former
Yugoslavia and neighbouring Albania in terms of development and
integration with the European Union after decades of neglect, a
1998-99 war and years of limbo as a ward of the United Nations.
Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008.
The IMF said its executive board would meet on Dec. 21 to
approve releasing the latest tranche of the loan deal.
The Fund has been supporting Kosovo since independence in
order to try and boost confidence among investors. However, it
cancelled a previous loan deal last year after the government of
Prime Minister Hashim Thaci increased public sector wages by up
to 50 percent.
This year it agreed to a new programme and Kosovo received 5
million euros when it signed the 107 million euro deal in March
and another 48 million euros in July.
"The important component for growth in Kosovo is foreign
direct investment and remittances that are financed from
Kosovars living abroad and these Kosovars tend to live in
countries which are less affected by the European crisis than
others," Johannes Wiegand, head of an IMF mission to Kosovo,
told a press conference.
Much of the Kosovo diaspora lives in Germany and
Switzerland.
Kosovo also expects to reap several hundred million euros
from the sale of 75 percent of state telecom firm PTK, the
country's most profitable company, by the end of the year.
"We don't see a crisis at this junction in Kosovo but it is
important and good to be prepared in case developments turn more
negatively than we currently anticipate," Wiegand said.
Recognised by more than 90 countries, Kosovo become a member
of the IMF in June 2009.
($1 = 0.7749 euros)
(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Matt Robinson and Susan
Fenton)