PRISTINA Nov 17 The government of Kosovo has
picked a French consortium which includes Compagnie des Alpes
to develop the country's only ski resort, Prime
Minister Hashim Thaci said on Monday.
The project will create thousands of jobs in one of Europe's
poorest countries.
The consortium will invest 410 million euros to develop more
than 100 kilometres (miles) of ski slopes and multi-use
facilities at Brezovica to attract tourists throughout the year.
Member firms include ski tourism specialists Compagnie des
Alpes, MDP consulting and PGI management.
"This investment will put Kosovo at the centre of winter
tourism and open up 3,000 new jobs," Thaci said.
The government said the Brezovica ski resort includes some
39,000 hectares of high alpine terrain and forests, and offers
an average of 128 ski-able days a year. The new investment will
mean it can host 15,000 skiers simultaneously, it added.
The contract is expected to be signed after 90 days.
Kosovo, a former province of Serbia, is Europe's newest
country and one of its poorest, with an unemployment rate of
between 35 and 45 percent. High levels of crime and corruption
often cited as the main obstacles to foreign investment.
