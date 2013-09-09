* Kosovo market worth almost $400 mln to Macedonian
producers
* Ban follows Macedonian levies on Kosovo citizens
By Fatos Bytyci and Kole Casule
PRISTINA/SKOPJE, Sept 9 Kosovo has banned the
import of all products from neighbouring Macedonia, officials
said on Monday, in a tit-for-tat trade dispute that could cost
Macedonian producers one of their most lucrative markets.
Landlocked Macedonia exported goods worth $392 million to
Kosovo last year, mainly cement, medicine, oil, steel,
beverages, fruit and vegetables.
In July, Macedonia imposed a measure to limit the import of
wheat and flour from all members of the Central European Free
Trade Agreement (CEFTA), including Kosovo, in an effort to
protect domestic production. Macedonia imported around $29
million worth of goods from Kosovo last year.
Kosovo responded by blocking imports of Macedonian food,
beverages and cigarette products. On Sunday, Skopje said it
would impose fees on all Kosovo citizens entering Macedonia.
A Macedonian government official, who declined to be named,
said Prime Minister Nikola Grusevski and his Kosovo counterpart,
Hashim Thaci, had discussed the dispute on Sunday evening but
failed to find a solution.
Kosovo imposed the blanket ban at midnight. "Following a
decision from the government, from today we have blocked all
Macedonian products," Adriatik Stavileci, a spokesman for the
Kosovo customs service, told Reuters.
Kosovo Trade Minister Mimoza Kusari-Lila said late on
Sunday: "We want to show to our neighbour that if it continues
to treat Kosovo citizens in such a manner then it will feel the
losses directly to its economy and budget."
Risto Velkov, the president of Macedonia's Regional Alliance
of Farmers, urged both sides to back down.
"This is bad for both countries," Velkov told local media.
"The Kosovo market is important to us because we export most
of our vegetables and fruit there. We appeal to both sides to
sit down and figure out what's the reason for this and to find a
quick solution."
(Editing by Matt Robinson/Mark Heinrich)