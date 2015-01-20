PRISTINA Jan 20 Hundreds of miners in Kosovo
refused to resurface at the end of their shift on Tuesday to
protest over a government climbdown on the fate of the mine,
which is claimed by the country's former master Serbia.
Fearing bankruptcy, Kosovo's new government said last week
it would take control of the sprawling Trepca mining complex,
but backtracked on Monday following a furious response from
Serbia and intense discussions with Western diplomats.
Serbia, which does not recognise Kosovo's 2008 declaration
of independence and claims some 75 percent of Trepca, had warned
that any attempt by Pristina to take over the mine would
jeopardise EU-mediated talks between the two sides.
On Tuesday, some 350 Trepca miners refused to return from
their shift 750 metres (2,460 feet) below ground to protest
against the government U-turn.
"The miners are on strike and they will not end it until
parliament adopts the law on public enterprises," said Trepca
spokesman Musa Mustafa.
The Trepca complex of lead, zinc and silver mines once
employed 20,000 people and accounted for the majority of the
former Yugoslavia's mineral wealth.
Since Kosovo's 1999 breakaway from Serbia in war, Trepca,
which straddles Kosovo's Serb-Albanian ethnic divide, has been
held in trust and readied for sale by an agency created by the
United Nations.
However, the Privatisation Agency of Kosovo (KPA) has failed
to come up with a plan for the mine's future, partly due to its
murky ownership structure and numerous creditor claims.
Although managers at the mine estimate the reserves could be
worth some 10 billion euros ($11.6 billion), its uncertain
future has stymied development and Trepca currently operates at
a minimum level of output just to keep the pits alive.
Citing the risk of the company being dismembered by
creditors, Kosovo Prime Minister Isa Mustafa said last Friday
his government would declare Trepca "public property". But it
swiftly backed down, saying on Monday that it would give KPA a
further three years to restructure the complex.
Besides its mineral wealth, Trepca is also held in special
regard in Kosovo for a 1989 hunger strike by miners after Serbia
abolished the then province's autonomous status, marking the
start of a long period of passive resistance by the ethnic
Albanian majority before a guerrilla war broke out in 1998-99.
Serbia argues that the sale of "socially-owned enterprises"
of the former Yugoslavia within Kosovo amounts to state plunder.
($1 = 0.8661 euros)
(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Matt Robinson and
Crispian Balmer)