PRISTINA Kosovo’s highest court ruled on Wednesday that parts of an European Union-brokered agreement with Serbia violated its constitution, after weeks of violent protests against the deal.

The August accord has given rise to Kosovo's worst political crisis since the troubled young Balkan state declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Police have arrested 13 opposition party members for repeatedly releasing tear gas in parliament in protest at the deal, and their supporters have clashed with police in the capital Pristina.

Under the deal, minority Serbs would be granted greater local powers in the ethnic Albanian-majority Balkan country and the possibility of some financing from Serbia.

The deal was an outgrowth of EU efforts to ease tensions between Serbia and its former province, but many Kosovo Albanians oppose any concessions made to Belgrade.

Opposition leaders say the agreement will destabilise Kosovo by dividing the small Balkan country along ethnic lines.

In its ruling on the accord, the Constitutional Court said some of its "principles are not entirely in compliance with the respective constitutional standards".

The questionable provisions had to do with the creation of an association of Serb municipalities, a longtime demand of local Serbs who bitterly opposed secession from Serbia.

But opposition Kosovo Albanians had said this step would enshrine significant local autonomy for Serbs resembling post-war Bosnia, which is split between autonomous, nationalist Serb and Bosniak-Croat entities.

Kosovo government sources said that as a result of the court's ruling, parts of the deal might have to be renegotiated with Serbia and it was hard to forecast Belgrade's reaction.

President Atifete Jahjaga, who asked the court for a ruling, has called on governing coalition and opposition parties alike to respect the decision and "use this moment to restart political dialogue and restore normality to the country".

Some opposition parties welcomed the ruling but did not say whether they would cancel a mass demonstration set for Jan. 9.

The opposition has also been protesting against a border demarcation deal with Montenegro, saying that the government had ceded some sovereign Kosovo territory to its neighbour.

The embassy of the United States, Kosovo's biggest patron, said this week Washington saw no problem with the demarcation line as it closely mirrored the border defined by Kosovo's 1974 constitution when it was part of federal Yugoslavia.

Kosovo seceded from Serbia in 1999 when NATO carried out 11 weeks of air strikes to halt the killing and expulsion of ethnic Albanians by Serbian security forces bent on crushing a guerrilla insurgency.

It declared independence in 2008 and has been recognised by more than 100 countries, including the major Western powers.

Both Serbia and Kosovo aspire to join the EU eventually.

