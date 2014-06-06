* Explosion heard in capital
* Yugoslav-era power plant Kosovo's second largest
* Slated for shutdown to halt pollution
PRISTINA, June 6 An explosion occurred at
Kosovo's second biggest coal-fired power station outside the
capital Pristina on Friday and police said some people had been
hurt, possibly killed.
The blast at the Yugoslav-era 345 Megawatt (MW) Kosovo A
plant was heard in the capital some 10 km (6 miles) away, a
Reuters reporter said.
Confirming the explosion, a police spokesman said:
"According to preliminary information, there are injured people,
but there may also be dead. This has to be confirmed."
Kosovo A and the larger Kosovo B plant account for 90
percent of electricity generation in the Balkan country, which
still suffers from blackouts 15 years since breaking free from
Serbia in a 1998-99 war during the collapse of federal
Yugoslavia.
Some 40 years old, Kosovo A is considered one of the worst
polluters in Europe. There are plans to shut down the plant in
the next several years as part of an effort to upgrade Kosovo's
creaking energy system.
(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Writing by Matt Robinson, Editing
by Ralph Boulton)