PRISTINA, June 17 Kosovo said on Friday the sale of its only ski resort to a French consortium that includes Compagnie des Alpes had fallen through after the investor said it was not able to put funding in place.

In 2014, Kosovo chose Compagnie des Alpes to invest 400 million euros ($450 million) to develop more than 100 km of ski slopes and multi-use facilities at Brezovica, with the aim of attracting tourists throughout the year.

"This process is over but the government will continue with this project, which is very important for Kosovo's economy," Trade and Industry Minister Hykmete Bajrami told Reuters.

The government said the Brezovica ski resort includes 39,000 hectares of high alpine terrain and forests, and offers an average of 128 skiable days a year.

The government had hoped the new investment would be able host 15,000 skiers at any one time, while also reducing unemployment.

($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Mark Potter)