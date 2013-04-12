BELGRADE, April 12 An international consortium comprising Germany's ACP Axos Capital Gmbh and U.S.-based investor Najafi Companies in partnership with British Telecom on Friday offered 227 million euros ($298 million) for a 75-percent stake in Kosovo's state telecoms company PTK, said Burim Gashani, an official with the goverment's privatisation unit.

The company has more than 1 million mobile subscribers, another 100,000 landline customers and provides internet and cable TV services. The sale does not include its postal arm.