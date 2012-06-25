PRISTINA, June 25 Kosovo has relaunched the sale of state-owned post and telecom firm PTK, after the deal was stopped last year when mismanagement charges filed against senior company officials prompted Croatian telecom group T-HT to drop its bid.

The pre-qualification process to take part in the sale of 75 percent of Kosovo's most profitable company, with around 1 million mobile and 100,000 landline subscribers, will last until July 30, the economy ministry said on Monday.

No deadline was set for naming the winner.

"The contracting authority wishes to identify bidders who have experience in the telecommunications sector and who have sufficient financial, technical, managerial and organisational capacity to successfully manage the company," the ministry said.

Kosovo has organised conferences for potential investors in London and Istanbul.

The sale failed in October when T-HT, majority-owned by Deutsche Telekom, said it would quit the race after company officials were faced with mismanagement charges, leaving Telekom Austria as the only bidder and prompting the privatisation committee to halt the sale.

Former PTK Chief Executive Shyqyri Haxha and ex-Chairman Rexhe Gjonbalaj are accused of "entering into harmful contracts" and "abusing (their) official positions" in a case set to go on trial late next month.

Kosovo is struggling to attract foreign money as investors cite high levels of crime and corruption, a small market of 1.7 million people and ethnic tensions between the majority Albanians and minority ethnic Serbs. (Editing by David Holmes)