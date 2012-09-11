* Five invited to bid for Kosovo's most profitable company

By Fatos Bytyci

PRISTINA, Sept 11 Kosovo has invited five contenders to submit bids for 75 percent of state telecom firm PTK, hoping to reap several hundred million euros to top up the impoverished country's coffers.

A previous attempt to sell the country's most profitable company collapsed last year after corruption charges were filed against a number of senior company officials, a blow to the young country as it struggles to attract foreign investment.

The Balkan country, 4-1/2 years independent from Serbia and which plans to keep a 25 percent stake in PTK for at least five years, said on Tuesday the bidders included Albright Capital Management in cooperation with Portugal Telecom.

According to its website, ACM is chaired by Madeleine Albright, the former U.S. Secretary of State and a key figure in the 1998-99 Kosovo war that saw NATO airpower used to help halt the ethnic cleansing of Kosovo Albanians by Serb forces.

"Prequalified companies participating in the process must meet all legal, financial and technical criteria," the ministry of economy and development said. "However, the only criteria for selecting the potential buyer will be which one submits the highest bid." The tender will remain open for two months.

PTK has more than 1 million mobile subscribers and 100,000 landline customers. It also provides internet and cable TV services. The sale does not include its postal arm.

The other four shortlisted companies, as listed on the ministry's website, are:

* Columbia Capital USA in consortium with ACP Axos Capital Gmbh, in cooperation with British Telecom Poland part of the British Telecom

* M1 International Ltd, Lebanon

* Turkcell, Turkey

* Twelve Hornbeams, UK (Innova Capital) and Avicenna Capital LLC, UK in cooperation with Sofrecom which is part of the France Telecom