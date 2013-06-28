PRISTINA, June 28 The former chief executive of Kosovo's state-owned post and telecom operator PTK was cleared of criminal charges on Friday, two years after he was acccused of wrongdoings in his official position, the EU mission in Kosovo said.

Shyqyri Haxha, board chairman Rexhe Gjonbalaj and three others were acquitted on charges that included concluding harmful contracts, falsifying documents and abusing office.

"The court has acquitted all defendants because it was not proven that they had committed the criminal offences they were charged with," the European Union's police and justice mission (EULEX) in Kosovo said in a statement.

Last April Kosovo sold the telecom company to German ACP Axos Capital Gmbh and U.S.-based investor Najafi Companies for 227 million euros.

The country of 1.7 million people, one of the poorest in Europe, has a reputation for deep-rooted corruption and organised crime and is still wrestling with ethnic tensions stemming from a 1998-99 war with the Serbian state, which led to its secession.

Kosovo is still struggling to attract foreign investment five years since it declared independence from Serbia. (Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Andrew Roche)